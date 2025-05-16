Sheinbaum, Carney Strengthen North American Ties

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney have reinforced North American relations through a pivotal phone conversation, the Mexican government announced on Thursday via social media.

In their discussion, Sheinbaum and Carney emphasized the critical role of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement (USMCA) in promoting economic competitiveness across the three nations.

The leaders also addressed the importance of maintaining and strengthening the Seasonal Agricultural Worker Program, according to official statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)