From Tensions to Truce: India and Pakistan Agree on Ceasefire Extension

The Indian Army announced on Thursday its pursuit of confidence-building measures to ease military alertness, following a recent understanding with Pakistan's DGMOs on ceasing hostilities.

The decision arrives after the Indian and Pakistani military heads agreed to extend their ceasefire arrangement until May 18, subsequent to four intense days of conflict.

Pakistan's Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, reported a series of conversations between the DGMOs, stressing both countries' commitment to prevent any further hostilities and consider reducing troops along their borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)