From Tensions to Truce: India and Pakistan Agree on Ceasefire Extension

India and Pakistan have extended their ceasefire agreement to May 18. This follows a series of military offensives, and continued talks between the DGMOs of both nations. The initiative aims to reduce military alertness, promote troop withdrawal, and prevent hostile actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2025 08:20 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 08:20 IST
  • India

The Indian Army announced on Thursday its pursuit of confidence-building measures to ease military alertness, following a recent understanding with Pakistan's DGMOs on ceasing hostilities.

The decision arrives after the Indian and Pakistani military heads agreed to extend their ceasefire arrangement until May 18, subsequent to four intense days of conflict.

Pakistan's Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, reported a series of conversations between the DGMOs, stressing both countries' commitment to prevent any further hostilities and consider reducing troops along their borders.

