New Community-Led Housing Strategy to Deliver 150 Social Homes in Hawke’s Bay

In a bold move to address the critical shortage of social housing in Hawke’s Bay, Housing Minister Chris Bishop has unveiled a new community-led initiative aimed at delivering 150 new social homes in the region. This initiative is part of a wider national strategy, backed by a $140 million government investment announced in Budget 2023, to build 1,500 social homes through partnerships with Community Housing Providers (CHPs) over the next two years.

Hawke’s Bay Chosen as Pilot Location Due to Acute Housing Need

The Hawke’s Bay region has been identified as a priority area for this pilot program due to its disproportionately high number of residents currently in emergency or temporary housing, and a significant backlog on the social housing register. The aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle, which devastated parts of the region in early 2023, has further exacerbated the housing crisis, highlighting the urgent need for long-term solutions.

“The Hawke’s Bay presents both a significant need and a unique opportunity,” Minister Bishop said during a visit to Flaxmere. “The aftermath of the cyclone underscored the region’s vulnerability and the importance of rebuilding with resilience and community input at the forefront.”

Collaborative, Community-Led Approach to Delivery

The initiative in Hawke’s Bay is distinct in that it marks a shift from a top-down government delivery model to a grassroots, community-driven approach. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has been working closely with a broad coalition that includes CHPs, iwi, local councils, and other community stakeholders. At the heart of this effort is the Hawke’s Bay Matariki Housing Leadership Group, which is spearheading the local implementation.

“This group exemplifies what can be achieved when communities unite around a shared purpose,” said Minister Bishop. “Their ability to integrate local knowledge, cultural perspectives, and practical delivery mechanisms makes them ideally suited to lead this pilot.”

Strategic Partnerships to Accelerate Construction

To streamline the delivery of homes nationwide, the government has entered into Strategic Partnership agreements with five carefully selected CHPs. These partners have been chosen for their proven capacity to deliver housing at scale, their financial and operational stability, and their strong community relationships.

In Hawke’s Bay, Emerge Aotearoa Housing Trust—one of the designated strategic partners—has already committed to building 24 of the 150 new homes. Construction is expected to commence in phases beginning in mid-2025, with the full set of homes targeted for completion by June 2027.

Expansion to Other Priority Regions

While Hawke’s Bay is the pilot site for this new approach, similar strategies will be deployed in other high-need areas across the country. These include Auckland, Tauranga, Hamilton, Porirua, Rotorua, and the Nelson/Tasman region. The selection of these locations was based on a comprehensive analysis of social housing demand, emergency housing reliance, regional housing markets, and the capacity of CHPs to deliver effectively.

“Our Government is committed to ensuring that social housing is not only increased in volume but also tailored to the unique needs of each community,” Minister Bishop stated. “By working directly with those on the ground, we can deliver homes that are more than just shelter—they are the foundation of stronger, healthier communities.”

A Model for Future Housing Policy

The community-led model being trialed in Hawke’s Bay could serve as a blueprint for future housing initiatives across New Zealand. If successful, it may lead to a broader transformation in how social housing is planned, funded, and delivered—placing greater trust and responsibility in the hands of communities themselves.

“This is about building homes, but it’s also about building trust and capacity in our communities,” said Bishop. “We’re not just constructing houses; we’re laying the groundwork for a new way of working together.”

The launch of this initiative marks a significant step forward in addressing New Zealand’s social housing challenges. With strong government support, empowered local leadership, and strategic partnerships in place, the delivery of 150 new social homes in Hawke’s Bay is poised to make a meaningful difference for families in need—while also setting the stage for a more inclusive, community-centered housing future.