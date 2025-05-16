UN Expert Investigates India’s Alleged Forcing of Rohingya Refugees into Sea

A United Nations human rights expert has launched a formal inquiry following harrowing reports that Indian authorities forced a group of Rohingya refugees into the open waters of the Andaman Sea last week. The shocking development, if confirmed, would constitute a gross violation of international human rights law and a chilling reminder of the precarious plight of Rohingya refugees across the region.

Tom Andrews, the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar, expressed grave concern over reports that dozens of Rohingya refugees were blindfolded, flown to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, transferred onto an Indian naval vessel, and then forcibly made to disembark into the sea near the coast of Myanmar.

Grave Human Rights Concerns

“The idea that Rohingya refugees have been cast into the sea from naval vessels is nothing short of outrageous,” Andrews said in a public statement. He urged the Indian government to provide a full and transparent account of the incident, emphasizing that such actions, if verified, are not only inhumane but also illegal under international law.

“I am seeking further information and testimony regarding these developments and implore the Indian government to provide a full accounting of what happened,” he added.

Reports suggest that approximately 40 refugees were provided life jackets and forced into the sea, where they were left to swim to an island in Myanmar’s territorial waters. While the group is believed to have survived the ordeal, their current condition and whereabouts remain unknown.

Allegations of Forced Deportation and Arbitrary Detention

In addition to this disturbing incident, Indian authorities are also alleged to have removed another group of around 100 Rohingya refugees from a detention center in Assam and transferred them to the border with Bangladesh. Their status and safety are also currently unverified.

Earlier in March 2025, Andrews had sent a formal communication to the Indian government outlining concerns about widespread, arbitrary, and indefinite detention of refugees and asylum seekers from Myanmar, including Rohingya Muslims. The communication specifically raised alarm over credible allegations of refoulement — the forcible return of refugees to a country where they face persecution or threats to life.

The principle of non-refoulement, enshrined in international law, prohibits states from deporting individuals to territories where they face risks of persecution, torture, or death. Any such action by a state constitutes a violation of the 1951 Refugee Convention and other international human rights treaties.

Call for Accountability and Policy Reversal

“These cruel actions would be an affront to human decency and represent a serious violation of the principle of non-refoulement,” Andrews stated. “Any forced repatriation of Rohingya refugees, who face the threat of violence, persecution, and other grave human rights violations in Myanmar, must end.”

The UN official urged India to immediately cease all deportations of Rohingya refugees and conduct a transparent investigation into the incidents. He called on Indian authorities to ensure access to places of detention for independent monitors and to protect the rights of all refugees on Indian soil.

“The Government of India must immediately and unequivocally repudiate unconscionable acts against Rohingya refugees, stop all deportations to Myanmar, and ensure that those responsible for these blatant violations of India’s international obligations are held responsible,” he said.

India’s Stance and Broader Context

India is not a signatory to the 1951 Refugee Convention, but it is bound by the international principle of non-refoulement under customary international law. Over the years, India has hosted tens of thousands of Rohingya Muslims who fled persecution in Myanmar, especially following the military’s genocidal campaign against the minority in 2017.

However, Indian authorities have increasingly taken a hardline stance on undocumented migrants and refugees, particularly Rohingya Muslims. Human rights organizations have repeatedly criticized India for detaining refugees without trial and attempting to deport them to Myanmar despite the ongoing risks to their lives.

The situation underscores the urgent need for international intervention and solidarity to uphold the rights of the stateless Rohingya people, many of whom remain stranded across South and Southeast Asia, facing hostility, violence, and neglect.