Kerala Lawyer's Assault Case: Judicial Custody and Controversial Claims

In a shocking turn of events, senior advocate Beylin Das has been placed in judicial custody for 14 days, pending further investigation into allegations of assaulting his female junior colleague, Shyamily. The remand order was issued by Judicial First Class Magistrate 11, Revitha K G, following Das's arrest on Friday night.

Advocate Dileep Sathyan, representing Das, has expressed that his client contests the charges and claims that he, too, was assaulted by Shyamily. The court noted Das's injuries and is set to hear his bail plea on Saturday.

The case took an intense twist when Shyamily vowed to pursue legal action to prevent Das from practicing law, citing previous violent incidents. The Kerala Bar Council has temporarily banned Das from practice, lending weight to the charges against him as societal focus on workplace safety for women intensifies.

(With inputs from agencies.)