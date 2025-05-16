Diplomatic Talks in Istanbul: Seeking Peace in the Ukraine Conflict

Delegations from the United States, Ukraine, and Turkey gathered in Istanbul on Friday in a strategic effort to negotiate peace in the prolonged Russia-Ukraine conflict, according to a Turkish foreign ministry source.

The high-level discussions, which include foreign ministers and senior officials from the involved nations, are taking place at Dolmabahce Palace, a significant location along Istanbul's Bosphorus Strait.

As the world anticipates a potential resolution, these diplomatic talks represent a pivotal step towards ending the hostilities that have impacted global stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)