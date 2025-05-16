Controversy Over No Farewell: Justice Trivedi's Departure Sparks Debate

Chief Justice of India B R Gavai expressed disapproval at the Supreme Court Bar Association's decision to forgo the traditional farewell ceremony for Justice Bela M Trivedi. During a ceremonial bench session, Justices Trivedi and Augustine George Masih also expressed similar sentiments.

CJI Gavai openly praised the integrity and work ethic of Justice Trivedi, highlighting her rise from the district judiciary to the nation's highest court. Despite the controversy, he noted her valuable contribution and wished her well as she transitions into retirement.

The controversy stems from her past decisions, which included ordering a CBI probe into a fake plea allegedly filed by lawyers affiliated with the bar. Justice Trivedi, known for her no-nonsense approach, faced pressure from some bar leaders but remained steadfast in her commitment to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)