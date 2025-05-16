Left Menu

Major Drug Bust: Security Guard Caught with Rs 54 Lakh Smack

A joint operation by the Anti Narcotics Task Force and Dehradun police led to the arrest of Ashish Singhala, a drug smuggler. Smack worth Rs 54 lakh was seized, alongside Rs 63,490 in cash. Singhala, a security guard, sourced the drugs from Bareilly and sold them locally.

In a significant crackdown on narcotics, a joint operation between the Anti Narcotics Task Force and Dehradun police resulted in the arrest of a suspected drug smuggler.

On Thursday night, Ashish Singhala, a security guard hailing from Naya Basti in Race Course, was apprehended at the Mothrawala Community Hall. Authorities recovered smack valued at Rs 54 lakh and a sum of Rs 63,490, allegedly earnings from drug sales.

According to Special Task Force SSP Navneet Singh Bhullar, Singhala confessed during interrogation that he procured smack from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, and distributed it in small packets to local youths. Notably, Singhala has a previous conviction under the Narcotic Drugs And Psychotropic Substances Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

