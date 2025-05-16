Indus Waters Treaty in Limbo Amid Cross-Border Tensions

The Indus Waters Treaty, a key agreement regulating water distribution between India and Pakistan, has been suspended by India. The decision was conveyed by the Union Jal Shakti Ministry, citing Pakistan's ongoing support for cross-border terrorism as the reason.

The treaty, brokered by the World Bank in 1960, remains in abeyance following a terror attack on civilians in Pahalgam, which the Indian government attributes to Pakistan. Debashree Mukherjee of the Department of Water Resources stated that the suspension will continue until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably renounces such support.

While Pakistan's Water Resources Secretary has expressed willingness to address India's concerns, the Indian government stands firm on its decision. The Indus river system, vital for both nations, consists of the main Indus river and its tributaries, divided into eastern and western rivers.

(With inputs from agencies.)