Delhi Government Moves to Dissolve Medical Council Amid Irregularity Allegations

The Delhi Health Minister has proposed dissolving the Delhi Medical Council due to alleged irregularities. With the current leadership term ending and complaints of corruption, the Directorate General of Health Services will take charge until a new council forms. The proposal seeks the Lt Governor's approval under Section 29 of the DMC Act, 1997.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 16:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is taking decisive action to tackle alleged irregularities within the Delhi Medical Council. Health Minister Pankaj Singh announced on Friday that a proposal has been sent to Lt Governor V K Saxena to dissolve the council.

As an autonomous body ensuring ethical standards in medicine practice, the DMC faces scrutiny amid complaints ranging from mismanagement to corruption. With the tenure of its leaders soon expiring, the Directorate General of Health Services, Delhi will manage the council's activities temporarily.

Health Department officials confirmed submitting a proposal under Section 29 of the DMC Act, 1997, advocating for the council's dissolution, pending the Lt Governor's decision. This move spotlights serious governance issues within the council, meant to protect patient safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

