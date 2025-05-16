Delhi Government Moves to Dissolve Medical Council Amid Irregularity Allegations

The Delhi government is taking decisive action to tackle alleged irregularities within the Delhi Medical Council. Health Minister Pankaj Singh announced on Friday that a proposal has been sent to Lt Governor V K Saxena to dissolve the council.

As an autonomous body ensuring ethical standards in medicine practice, the DMC faces scrutiny amid complaints ranging from mismanagement to corruption. With the tenure of its leaders soon expiring, the Directorate General of Health Services, Delhi will manage the council's activities temporarily.

Health Department officials confirmed submitting a proposal under Section 29 of the DMC Act, 1997, advocating for the council's dissolution, pending the Lt Governor's decision. This move spotlights serious governance issues within the council, meant to protect patient safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)