Denied Dock: Iraqi Cargo Vessel Crew Blocked at Karwar Port

In a decisive move reflecting stringent security measures, the crew of an Iraqi cargo vessel was denied the opportunity to disembark at Karnataka's Karwar port. Sources revealed that this action stemmed from heightened surveillance instructions issued by the central government.

The ship, with origins in Al Zubair, Iraq, included 15 Indian, one Pakistani, and two Syrian nationals. Port authorities, upon discovering this mix of nationalities onboard, implemented rigorous checks in line with new protocols.

Confiscating mobile devices to curtail communication, officials confined the crew for two days pending cargo unloading. Eventually, the vessel set sail from Indian waters, adhering to the directives received from higher authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)