Denied Dock: Iraqi Cargo Vessel Crew Blocked at Karwar Port

Crew members of an Iraqi cargo vessel were denied permission to disembark at Karnataka's Karwar port due to the presence of Pakistani and Syrian nationals among them, following special security instructions from the Indian government. The crew was confined onboard until the vessel departed Indian waters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-05-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 16:20 IST
In a decisive move reflecting stringent security measures, the crew of an Iraqi cargo vessel was denied the opportunity to disembark at Karnataka's Karwar port. Sources revealed that this action stemmed from heightened surveillance instructions issued by the central government.

The ship, with origins in Al Zubair, Iraq, included 15 Indian, one Pakistani, and two Syrian nationals. Port authorities, upon discovering this mix of nationalities onboard, implemented rigorous checks in line with new protocols.

Confiscating mobile devices to curtail communication, officials confined the crew for two days pending cargo unloading. Eventually, the vessel set sail from Indian waters, adhering to the directives received from higher authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

