Clash and Controversy: Policemen Injured During Teachers' Protest at Bikash Bhavan

Nineteen police personnel were injured in a protest led by school teachers outside West Bengal's education department headquarters. The protest was against the cancellation of thousands of teaching appointments. Police exercised restraint while ensuring trapped employees' safe exit from the building amid clashes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-05-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 16:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Violence erupted in Salt Lake on Thursday as clashes between protesting school teachers and police left 19 personnel injured, one seriously, outside West Bengal's education department headquarters.

Protestors demanded the reinstatement of jobs canceled by a Supreme Court ruling, which invalidated over 25,000 appointments due to recruitment irregularities.

Police, operating under constraints, aimed to safely escort trapped employees from Bikash Bhavan. Despite attempts at peaceful resolution, tensions escalated, requiring police intervention. Suo motu cases have been filed against the instigators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

