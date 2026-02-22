U.S. Trade Strategy Shifts Post-Supreme Court Ruling

Amidst a shifting trade landscape, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer assured that none of the countries engaged in trade agreements with the U.S. plan to back out following the Supreme Court's decision against Trump's tariffs.

In response, the Trump administration swiftly increased temporary tariffs to 15%, citing urgent trade imbalance concerns, as stated by Greer during interviews with media outlets like CBS News.

Strategies moving forward will rely on enduring legal doctrines, with inquiries already targeting Brazil, China, and others. Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent noted that the question of tariff refunds awaits resolution in the lower courts.