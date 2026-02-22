U.S. Trade Strategy Shifts Post-Supreme Court Ruling
U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer stated that recent Supreme Court rulings nullifying Trump's tariffs haven't deterred trade agreements. The Trump administration quickly raised temporary tariffs to address trade imbalances. Future trade policies will use unaffected legal tools, with ongoing investigations into countries like China and Brazil.
Amidst a shifting trade landscape, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer assured that none of the countries engaged in trade agreements with the U.S. plan to back out following the Supreme Court's decision against Trump's tariffs.
In response, the Trump administration swiftly increased temporary tariffs to 15%, citing urgent trade imbalance concerns, as stated by Greer during interviews with media outlets like CBS News.
Strategies moving forward will rely on enduring legal doctrines, with inquiries already targeting Brazil, China, and others. Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent noted that the question of tariff refunds awaits resolution in the lower courts.
