Left Menu

U.S. Trade Strategy Shifts Post-Supreme Court Ruling

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer stated that recent Supreme Court rulings nullifying Trump's tariffs haven't deterred trade agreements. The Trump administration quickly raised temporary tariffs to address trade imbalances. Future trade policies will use unaffected legal tools, with ongoing investigations into countries like China and Brazil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-02-2026 20:59 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 20:59 IST
U.S. Trade Strategy Shifts Post-Supreme Court Ruling

Amidst a shifting trade landscape, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer assured that none of the countries engaged in trade agreements with the U.S. plan to back out following the Supreme Court's decision against Trump's tariffs.

In response, the Trump administration swiftly increased temporary tariffs to 15%, citing urgent trade imbalance concerns, as stated by Greer during interviews with media outlets like CBS News.

Strategies moving forward will rely on enduring legal doctrines, with inquiries already targeting Brazil, China, and others. Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent noted that the question of tariff refunds awaits resolution in the lower courts.

TRENDING

1
IRS Officer Accused of Rape in Bhubaneswar: Investigation Underway

IRS Officer Accused of Rape in Bhubaneswar: Investigation Underway

 India
2
Blaze in Shahdara: Swift Fire Response, No Casualties Reported

Blaze in Shahdara: Swift Fire Response, No Casualties Reported

 India
3
South Africa's Spin Mastery Stifles India in T20 World Clash

South Africa's Spin Mastery Stifles India in T20 World Clash

 India
4
Protests Erupt at Iranian Universities Amid Political Turmoil

Protests Erupt at Iranian Universities Amid Political Turmoil

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026