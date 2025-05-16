Knife Attack in Morigaon Court Raises Security Concerns

A witness was injured in a knife attack at Morigaon judicial court in Assam on Friday, according to a senior police officer.

The attacker, identified as Osman Ali, was arrested after sustaining minor injuries. Police suspect that a family feud may have motivated the attack.

Ali, who has a previous conviction, tried to stab two witnesses waiting on the court premises. Morigaon Superintendent of Police, Hemanta Das, noted the swift police response and ongoing investigation.

