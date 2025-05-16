Explosive Discovery: Police Bust Maoist Camps in Odisha
Police in Odisha's Balangir district dismantled two Maoist camps, seizing explosives and other materials. The operation involved police, DVF, and SOG. Although the Maoists escaped, materials like IED booklets were recovered. The camps were linked to the BBM division of CPI(Maoist) operating in dense forests along the Odisha-Chhattisgarh corridor.
In a significant anti-insurgency operation, police forces in Odisha's Balangir district have dismantled two Maoist camps, seizing a large cache of explosives, authorities announced on Friday.
The operation was conducted by a joint team comprising the police, District Voluntary Force (DVF), and Special Operations Group (SOG). Acting on intelligence, the team raided locations in the Gandhamardan Hills under Khaprakhol's police jurisdiction, and in the Chhatradandi forest in Tureikela police limits on Thursday.
Despite the successful seizure, the Maoist extremists managed to escape. The dismantled camps reportedly belonged to the Balangir-Bargarh-Mahasamund (BBM) division of the CPI(Maoist), a group known to navigate the dense forest corridors between Odisha and Chhattisgarh. Among the items recovered were booklets outlining procedures for constructing improvised explosive devices (IEDs).
(With inputs from agencies.)
