AGMUT Cadre Reshuffle: Major Transfers Announced

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 16-05-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 18:18 IST
In a strategic move, the Union Home Ministry on Friday announced a major reshuffle of the AGMUT cadre, transferring 66 IAS and IPS officers. Among those transferred is Divisional Commissioner Kashmir V K Bidhuri, marking a notable shift in the administrative landscape.

The reshuffle also involves P K Pole, the Chief Electoral Officer of Jammu and Kashmir and a 2004 batch IAS officer, underscoring the wide-reaching impact of these changes. The move affects both seasoned and newer officers.

A total of nine IAS officers, including Sanjiv M Gadkar and Shakeel Ul Rehman Rather, have been relocated from Jammu and Kashmir, with several officers posted into the state. This reshuffle reflects the Ministry's strategic intent to optimize governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

