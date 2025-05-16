AGMUT Cadre Reshuffle: Major Transfers Announced

In a strategic move, the Union Home Ministry on Friday announced a major reshuffle of the AGMUT cadre, transferring 66 IAS and IPS officers. Among those transferred is Divisional Commissioner Kashmir V K Bidhuri, marking a notable shift in the administrative landscape.

The reshuffle also involves P K Pole, the Chief Electoral Officer of Jammu and Kashmir and a 2004 batch IAS officer, underscoring the wide-reaching impact of these changes. The move affects both seasoned and newer officers.

A total of nine IAS officers, including Sanjiv M Gadkar and Shakeel Ul Rehman Rather, have been relocated from Jammu and Kashmir, with several officers posted into the state. This reshuffle reflects the Ministry's strategic intent to optimize governance.

