Rajasthan Congress Slams Controversial Teacher Transfers

The Rajasthan Congress accused the state education department of irregularities in the transfer of school principals and lecturers, violating Election Commission directives. The transfers, affecting 6,500 lecturers, risk duplicating staff in some schools and leaving vacancies in others, disrupting the academic schedule amid ongoing exams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 13-01-2026 20:21 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 20:21 IST
The Rajasthan Congress has raised serious concerns regarding alleged wide-scale irregularities in the education department's transfer of school principals and lecturers. These allegations claim the transfers were in violation of the Election Commission's directives concerning personnel involved in the Special Intensive Revision exercise.

Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee president Govind Singh Dotasra highlighted the issue in a press conference, stating that more than 6,500 lecturers were transferred recently. This contravenes the clear instructions barring movement of those involved in SIR activities without prior approval, making the transfer list illegal.

Dotasra contends that the abrupt relocation of lecturers could disrupt academic work with exams looming, accusing the state BJP of undue corruption in handling education sector transfers. He urged the cancellation of the transfer list to preserve academic integrity and the future of students.

