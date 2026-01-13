Debate Over Jagtar Singh Hawara's Jail Transfer Intensifies

The Supreme Court has postponed the hearing on the transfer plea of Jagtar Singh Hawara, convicted in the assassination case of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh, from Delhi's Tihar Jail to a prison in Punjab for two weeks.

Hawara, linked to the Babbar Khalsa terrorist group, is serving a life sentence related to the 1995 bombing in Chandigarh which resulted in multiple casualties. Despite his controversial jailbreak in 2004, Hawara claims his conduct since has been without blemish, and he should be shifted due to his Punjab roots and family circumstances.

The appeal notes that another convict in the same case has already been moved to a Chandigarh facility, prompting questions on current policy. Hawara's legal team argues that previous high-risk designations are obsolete, emphasizing his local ties and personal hardships as compelling reasons for transfer.

