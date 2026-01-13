Left Menu

Debate Over Jagtar Singh Hawara's Jail Transfer Intensifies

The Supreme Court deferred the hearing of Jagtar Singh Hawara's plea for transfer from Delhi's Tihar Jail to a Punjab prison. Convicted for the 1995 murder of Punjab's ex-chief minister, Beant Singh, Hawara seeks relocation citing good conduct and personal reasons. His case raises questions about his current treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2026 15:58 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 15:58 IST
Debate Over Jagtar Singh Hawara's Jail Transfer Intensifies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has postponed the hearing on the transfer plea of Jagtar Singh Hawara, convicted in the assassination case of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh, from Delhi's Tihar Jail to a prison in Punjab for two weeks.

Hawara, linked to the Babbar Khalsa terrorist group, is serving a life sentence related to the 1995 bombing in Chandigarh which resulted in multiple casualties. Despite his controversial jailbreak in 2004, Hawara claims his conduct since has been without blemish, and he should be shifted due to his Punjab roots and family circumstances.

The appeal notes that another convict in the same case has already been moved to a Chandigarh facility, prompting questions on current policy. Hawara's legal team argues that previous high-risk designations are obsolete, emphasizing his local ties and personal hardships as compelling reasons for transfer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: No RAC, Digital Transactions Only

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: No RAC, Digital Transactions Only

 India
2
Egypt Dreams: Hassan's Quest for Glory at Africa Cup of Nations

Egypt Dreams: Hassan's Quest for Glory at Africa Cup of Nations

 Global
3
Illusion of Hope: Kim Yo Jong Rejects South Korea's Optimism

Illusion of Hope: Kim Yo Jong Rejects South Korea's Optimism

 South Korea
4
Court Verdict: L&T's Appeal Dismissed in Bengaluru Rail Project Case

Court Verdict: L&T's Appeal Dismissed in Bengaluru Rail Project Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026