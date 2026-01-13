Supreme Court Weighs Challenges in Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam Trial Transfer
The Supreme Court is evaluating the potential impacts of transferring a liquor scam trial from Uttar Pradesh to Chhattisgarh. Concerns arise about hardships for co-accused parties located in different states, as claims differ. The case involves a liquor scam during the Bhupesh Baghel administration, allegedly causing significant state losses.
The Supreme Court has expressed concerns about the potential difficulties faced by co-accused in a plea seeking the transfer of a trial in the alleged Chhattisgarh liquor scam. Both Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh have registered FIRs in connection with this case.
During a hearing helmed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, the court delved into submissions from senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi and Shoeb Alam. They represented Niranjan Das, a retired government officer from Chhattisgarh, who is accused in the scam.
Das has requested the trial's transfer from Uttar Pradesh to Chhattisgarh, arguing that the allegations in both states are part of a singular conspiracy. However, the court pointed out potential challenges, such as the impact on co-accused based in Uttar Pradesh, emphasizing the need for careful consideration of the case dynamics.
