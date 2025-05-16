Activist-turned-Journalist Sydeek Arrested for Alleged Maoist Links

Rejaz M Sheeba Sydeek, a student activist and journalist, has been apprehended by Nagpur police under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, an official revealed on Friday.

Surveillance of Sydeek's online activities led to his arrest on May 7, with authorities citing provocative posts and firearm imagery as grounds for his detainment under multiple Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections.

The investigation has escalated following a raid on his Kerala residence, resulting in the discovery of incriminating documents linking him to efforts supporting the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist).

(With inputs from agencies.)