Punjab Unites: AAP Launches 'Nasha Mukti Yatra' to Combat Drug Menace

The Aam Aadmi Party, led by Arvind Kejriwal, has initiated a 'Nasha Mukti Yatra' across Punjab, calling it a people's revolution against the drug scourge.

Speaking in Punjab's Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Kejriwal emphasized the unified stand of the state against drug abuse. The yatra aims to reach all 13,000 villages and urban wards over the coming weeks as part of the 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' campaign. Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann joined Kejriwal in asserting the state's commitment to a drug-free future.

Kejriwal highlighted significant progress, noting the seizure of 85 kg of heroin in Tarn Taran and the arrest of over 10,000 drug smugglers. Rehabilitation centers have been upgraded to assist addicts, and initiatives are underway to provide gymnasiums and job opportunities for the youth, demonstrating AAP's dedication to eradicating the drug menace.

(With inputs from agencies.)