Punjab Unites: AAP Launches 'Nasha Mukti Yatra' to Combat Drug Menace

Arvind Kejriwal announced a 'Nasha Mukti Yatra' to eliminate drug abuse in Punjab, marking it as a people's movement. The AAP government has seized large heroin quantities, arrested many smugglers, and equipped rehab centers to help addicts. Kejriwal affirmed the government's commitment to combating drugs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-05-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 19:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party, led by Arvind Kejriwal, has initiated a 'Nasha Mukti Yatra' across Punjab, calling it a people's revolution against the drug scourge.

Speaking in Punjab's Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Kejriwal emphasized the unified stand of the state against drug abuse. The yatra aims to reach all 13,000 villages and urban wards over the coming weeks as part of the 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' campaign. Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann joined Kejriwal in asserting the state's commitment to a drug-free future.

Kejriwal highlighted significant progress, noting the seizure of 85 kg of heroin in Tarn Taran and the arrest of over 10,000 drug smugglers. Rehabilitation centers have been upgraded to assist addicts, and initiatives are underway to provide gymnasiums and job opportunities for the youth, demonstrating AAP's dedication to eradicating the drug menace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

