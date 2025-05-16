Left Menu

ICC Chief Prosecutor Faces Probe Amid Misconduct Allegations

Karim Khan, the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, is stepping down temporarily as an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct unfolds. Khan denies the accusations, which include attempts to coerce a female aide into a relationship. The allegations surfaced before he pursued arrest warrants against Israeli leaders.

Karim Khan, the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), will temporarily relinquish his role amid an ongoing investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct. The court made this announcement on Friday, highlighting a significant development in the international legal arena. Khan has firmly denied the accusations.

These allegations, which emerged from a detailed Associated Press investigation, involve claims that Khan attempted to coerce a female aide into an unwanted relationship and groped her against her will. Two court employees reported that the alleged victim confided in them, leading to the formal accusation in May of last year.

The timing of the allegations is notable as it coincided with Khan seeking arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu, his defense minister, and three Hamas leaders on war crimes charges. This development adds a complex layer to the ongoing discussions around the ICC's role and challenges in international justice.

