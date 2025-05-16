Railway Trackman Sentenced to 14 Years for Shocking Crime
A railway trackman was convicted and sentenced to 14 years for kidnapping and raping a minor. The conviction, including a hefty fine, was secured in the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Ramanand. The case highlights a tragic incident from 2016 involving a young victim and underscores legal consequences of such crimes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 16-05-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 20:54 IST
- Country:
- India
A local court has sentenced a railway trackman to 14 years in prison for the kidnapping and rape of a minor, sources reported on Friday.
Additional District and Sessions Judge Ramanand handed down the sentence to 46-year-old Arjun, a railway trackman, also imposing a fine of Rs 60,000 on him. The offence involved the abduction and assault of a 12-year-old girl.
The court directed that 75% of the fine be awarded to the victim. Failure to pay the fine will result in an additional 18 months of imprisonment, officials stated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement