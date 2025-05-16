Railway Trackman Sentenced to 14 Years for Shocking Crime

A local court has sentenced a railway trackman to 14 years in prison for the kidnapping and rape of a minor, sources reported on Friday.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Ramanand handed down the sentence to 46-year-old Arjun, a railway trackman, also imposing a fine of Rs 60,000 on him. The offence involved the abduction and assault of a 12-year-old girl.

The court directed that 75% of the fine be awarded to the victim. Failure to pay the fine will result in an additional 18 months of imprisonment, officials stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)