Left Menu

Railway Trackman Sentenced to 14 Years for Shocking Crime

A railway trackman was convicted and sentenced to 14 years for kidnapping and raping a minor. The conviction, including a hefty fine, was secured in the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Ramanand. The case highlights a tragic incident from 2016 involving a young victim and underscores legal consequences of such crimes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 16-05-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 20:54 IST
Railway Trackman Sentenced to 14 Years for Shocking Crime
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A local court has sentenced a railway trackman to 14 years in prison for the kidnapping and rape of a minor, sources reported on Friday.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Ramanand handed down the sentence to 46-year-old Arjun, a railway trackman, also imposing a fine of Rs 60,000 on him. The offence involved the abduction and assault of a 12-year-old girl.

The court directed that 75% of the fine be awarded to the victim. Failure to pay the fine will result in an additional 18 months of imprisonment, officials stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025