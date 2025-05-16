Delhi Public School, Dwarka Faces Legal Battle Over Fee Dispute

The Delhi High Court is poised to make a decision on whether to stay an order by Delhi Public School, Dwarka, which removed 32 students from its rolls due to a fee dispute. Justice Sachin Datta deferred the decision until May 19, scrutinizing the school's adherence to statutory provisions stipulated under the Delhi School Education Act.

The issue arose after the school expelled students for allegedly not paying certain fees, which parents claim are unapproved. The Directorate of Education backed the parents, ordering the school to reinstate the students and emphasizing that fees must not exceed those approved by authorities.

Meanwhile, legal challenges mount as another petition has been filed, urging government intervention. This legal battle underscores growing tensions between regulatory compliance and school administrative practices, with the court demanding evidence of proper notifications to parents regarding fee payments.

(With inputs from agencies.)