Amit Shah Unveils Revamped Multi Agency Centre, Hails Armed Forces and Intelligence Coordination

In a significant move to enhance India’s internal security architecture, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah inaugurated the technologically advanced Multi Agency Centre (MAC) at North Block in the national capital today. This upgraded MAC represents a bold leap forward in intelligence integration and operational readiness across India’s security forces.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Shri Shah highlighted the Centre’s critical role in enhancing inter-agency collaboration, timely intelligence dissemination, and counter-terrorism capabilities. He underscored that the newly commissioned MAC will play a central role in addressing modern and evolving national security threats such as terrorism, extremism, organized crime, and cyberattacks.

Operation Sindoor: A Symbol of National Resolve

The Union Home Minister praised the recently conducted Operation Sindoor, describing it as a “unique symbol of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s firm political will, the accuracy of India’s intelligence apparatus, and the formidable strike capability of the nation’s three armed forces.” Shri Shah lauded the seamless coordination witnessed during the operation, highlighting it as a benchmark for future integrated missions.

Shri Shah also expressed deep pride in India’s armed forces, the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), and intelligence agencies. He reiterated that the country stands united and proud of these institutions, which continue to act as the bedrock of India’s national security.

Historic Anti-Naxal Operations Applauded

The Home Minister took the opportunity to commend the historic anti-Naxal operations conducted recently by CAPFs in the Karregattalu Hills, located on the border of Chhattisgarh and Telangana. These operations, Shah said, exemplify the increasing effectiveness of security forces through precise planning, tactical coordination, and intelligence sharing. He noted that the joint efforts in these operations reflected the same strategic harmony seen during Operation Sindoor.

A New Era for Intelligence Fusion

With its roots tracing back to 2001, the Multi Agency Centre has long served as India’s primary intelligence fusion platform under the aegis of the Intelligence Bureau. The revamped MAC unveiled today is the result of continuous technological upgrades championed by the Ministry of Home Affairs under Shah’s leadership.

The latest iteration of MAC includes cutting-edge features like embedded Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) algorithms, Geographic Information System (GIS) integration, and high-speed secure data links. This modernized infrastructure will drastically improve the capacity for trend analysis, predictive modeling, hotspot mapping, and operational planning.

Interconnected Agencies and Last-Mile Reach

One of the standout features of the new MAC is its nationwide connectivity, which now includes India’s island territories, insurgency-prone zones, and high-altitude mountainous regions. The secure standalone network has been extended to ensure connectivity down to the level of District Superintendents of Police (SPs), thereby achieving last-mile operational reach.

Built at an estimated cost exceeding ₹500 crore, the new MAC network marks both a qualitative and quantitative transformation of India’s intelligence-sharing and crisis-response systems. According to Shri Shah, the network’s expansion will enable faster decision-making and help dismantle terror and criminal ecosystems with greater efficiency.

The Road Ahead: Integrating National Data Silos

Shri Shah outlined a forward-looking vision for the MAC, emphasizing the urgent need to integrate databases currently siloed across various central agencies. The aim is to maximize the potential of advanced data analytics and eliminate redundancies. He assured that this future integration will further elevate the capabilities of India’s intelligence framework, enabling more robust, real-time responses to complex security challenges.

Conclusion

The inauguration of the upgraded Multi Agency Centre reflects India’s commitment to staying ahead of modern threats through technological excellence, inter-agency synergy, and firm political resolve. As the nation continues to face multidimensional security challenges, the MAC stands as a cornerstone of the country's proactive and integrated approach to national defense.