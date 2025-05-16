Left Menu

NIA Intensifies Crackdown on Babbar Khalsa International

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) intensified its crackdown on the banned Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) with searches at 15 locations in Punjab. Linked to grenade attacks on police stations in Gurdaspur, operations targeted associates of US-based BKI operative Harpreet Singh and other international conspirators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 21:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has escalated its efforts against the banned Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist group. On Friday, NIA conducted searches across 15 sites in Punjab, targeting connections to last December's grenade attack on a police station in Gurdaspur district.

The searches took place in several districts including Gurdaspur, Batala, Amritsar, and Kapurthala. Authorities seized a range of incriminating materials such as mobile phones, digital devices, and documents. The investigation is focusing on locations tied to US-based BKI operative Harpreet Singh, also known as Happy Passian, and his international associates.

Harpreet Singh is accused of masterminding multiple grenade attacks on police stations in Punjab and Haryana. The operation revealed that the arrested individuals were following Happy's orders, in collaboration with Shamsher Singh and other foreign-based BKI operatives. These militants have been allegedly recruiting India-based members, funding, and arming them to execute terror plots in India, the NIA disclosed.

