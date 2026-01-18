Left Menu

Tragic Demise of Punjabi Writer and Welfare Society President

A retired police officer and Punjabi writer, Karamjit Singh Sandhu, tragically ended his life in Phagwara, Punjab, amidst ongoing legal stress. Sandhu, who held the position of president at the Guru Nanak Welfare Society, is mourned by his family. The incident is under investigation by local authorities.

In a tragic incident in Punjab's Phagwara, a 70-year-old retired assistant sub-inspector and Punjabi writer, Karamjit Singh Sandhu, allegedly took his own life on Sunday. The police reported that Sandhu shot himself with his licensed weapon.

The incident took place in the Guru Nanakpura locality, where Sandhu was found dead at the scene. Authorities suggest that he may have been under significant stress due to ongoing legal turmoil.

Sandhu, who leaves behind a wife, two sons, a daughter, and grandchildren, was also the sitting president of the Guru Nanak Welfare Society. His body has been transported to the Civil hospital's mortuary, and police investigations are underway.

