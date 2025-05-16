Left Menu

Anti-National Crackdown in Assam: Four Arrested

In Assam, four individuals were arrested for allegedly being involved in anti-national activities, as announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The arrests are part of a wider crackdown following the Pahalgam attack. Charges against them, however, remain unspecified. This development follows 64 previous arrests in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 16-05-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 22:24 IST
Assam has witnessed another wave of arrests as four individuals were taken into custody for their alleged involvement in anti-national activities, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Friday.

The arrests come amid a broader crackdown targeting anti-national elements following the recent Pahalgam attack, although the exact charges against these individuals remain undisclosed.

Identified as Rosidul Ali, Imdadur Rahman, Abdul Samad, and Sahabad Ali, the accused join a list of 64 detainees apprehended since the April 22 attack. In parallel, AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam was arrested on sedition charges but later obtained bail before being re-arrested under the National Security Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

