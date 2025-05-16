Anti-National Crackdown in Assam: Four Arrested

Assam has witnessed another wave of arrests as four individuals were taken into custody for their alleged involvement in anti-national activities, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Friday.

The arrests come amid a broader crackdown targeting anti-national elements following the recent Pahalgam attack, although the exact charges against these individuals remain undisclosed.

Identified as Rosidul Ali, Imdadur Rahman, Abdul Samad, and Sahabad Ali, the accused join a list of 64 detainees apprehended since the April 22 attack. In parallel, AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam was arrested on sedition charges but later obtained bail before being re-arrested under the National Security Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)