Anti-National Crackdown in Assam: Four Arrested
In Assam, four individuals were arrested for allegedly being involved in anti-national activities, as announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The arrests are part of a wider crackdown following the Pahalgam attack. Charges against them, however, remain unspecified. This development follows 64 previous arrests in the state.
Assam has witnessed another wave of arrests as four individuals were taken into custody for their alleged involvement in anti-national activities, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Friday.
The arrests come amid a broader crackdown targeting anti-national elements following the recent Pahalgam attack, although the exact charges against these individuals remain undisclosed.
Identified as Rosidul Ali, Imdadur Rahman, Abdul Samad, and Sahabad Ali, the accused join a list of 64 detainees apprehended since the April 22 attack. In parallel, AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam was arrested on sedition charges but later obtained bail before being re-arrested under the National Security Act.
