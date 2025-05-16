Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Israel Intensifies Strikes on Gaza

Israel has launched intensified airstrikes across Gaza, reportedly killing 108 people. Officials indicate this as a precursor to a more extensive campaign to pressure Hamas into releasing hostages. Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts, including those by the Trump administration, continue to aim for a ceasefire while addressing regional complexities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 16-05-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 23:26 IST
Escalating Tensions: Israel Intensifies Strikes on Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel intensified airstrikes on Gaza on Friday, targeting both northern and southern parts of the territory. Health officials in Gaza report that 108 people, primarily women and children, were killed in the attacks. Israeli representatives indicated the strikes are a precursor to a larger military campaign.

In addition to Gaza, Israel conducted operations in Yemen, targeting ports allegedly used by the Houthi group for weapon transfers. The strikes in Gaza parallel ongoing diplomatic missions, such as US President Donald Trump's recent regional visit, which aimed to broker a ceasefire and aid resumption.

Despite these efforts, residents in Gaza face severe hardships due to an ongoing blockade that prevents essential supplies from entering. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to continue the military offensive should Hamas fail to release hostages, amid mounting international concern and regional instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025