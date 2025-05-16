Escalating Tensions: Israel Intensifies Strikes on Gaza

Israel intensified airstrikes on Gaza on Friday, targeting both northern and southern parts of the territory. Health officials in Gaza report that 108 people, primarily women and children, were killed in the attacks. Israeli representatives indicated the strikes are a precursor to a larger military campaign.

In addition to Gaza, Israel conducted operations in Yemen, targeting ports allegedly used by the Houthi group for weapon transfers. The strikes in Gaza parallel ongoing diplomatic missions, such as US President Donald Trump's recent regional visit, which aimed to broker a ceasefire and aid resumption.

Despite these efforts, residents in Gaza face severe hardships due to an ongoing blockade that prevents essential supplies from entering. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to continue the military offensive should Hamas fail to release hostages, amid mounting international concern and regional instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)