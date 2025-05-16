Unauthorized Pony Porter Nabbed on Mata Vaishnodevi Track

An individual operating as a pony porter on the Mata Vaishnodevi track in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district has been apprehended for lacking official authorization.

Identified as Mohd Rafiq from Danga Kote village, the suspect was detained during routine patrols near Ban Ganga Bridge, close to Geeta Mandir.

Rafiq was unable to present the required service card or license and admitted to working without official credentials, contravening regulations by the sub-divisional magistrate. An FIR has been lodged, signaling the start of an investigation.

