Unauthorized Pony Porter Nabbed on Mata Vaishnodevi Track

Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district have arrested Mohd Rafiq for illegally working as a pony porter on the Mata Vaishnodevi track. Rafiq, a resident of Danga Kote village, was caught without the necessary authorisation, violating regulations set by the sub-divisional magistrate.

Updated: 16-05-2025 23:38 IST
Unauthorized Pony Porter Nabbed on Mata Vaishnodevi Track
  India
  • India

An individual operating as a pony porter on the Mata Vaishnodevi track in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district has been apprehended for lacking official authorization.

Identified as Mohd Rafiq from Danga Kote village, the suspect was detained during routine patrols near Ban Ganga Bridge, close to Geeta Mandir.

Rafiq was unable to present the required service card or license and admitted to working without official credentials, contravening regulations by the sub-divisional magistrate. An FIR has been lodged, signaling the start of an investigation.

