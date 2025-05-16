South Africa's G20 Presidency: Driving Inclusive Growth and Global Cooperation

South Africa’s assumption of the G20 Presidency on 1 December 2024 marks a pivotal moment in the country’s global engagement strategy, especially as the world continues its recovery from the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. With President Cyril Ramaphosa at the helm of the G20, the platform is being reoriented not only to foster global economic stability but also to highlight Africa’s voice in key multilateral discussions.

Speaking at a G20 public lecture held at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) south campus in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, Deputy Minister in the Presidency Nonceba Mhlauli outlined South Africa’s strategic goals during its tenure. She emphasized that the G20, originally centered on macro-economic coordination, has expanded its agenda to encompass a broad spectrum of global issues such as climate change, trade, sustainable development, health, agriculture, energy, and anti-corruption initiatives.

The G20’s Evolution and Strategic Role

“The G20 was upgraded to the level of Heads of State and Government in response to the 2007-2009 global financial crisis, highlighting the need for crisis management at the highest political levels,” Mhlauli stated.

Since then, the G20 has evolved into the premier forum for international economic cooperation, with its members representing more than 80% of the world’s GDP and 75% of global trade. Mhlauli reinforced the view that the G20’s current role is centered on strengthening multilateral cooperation, stabilizing the global financial system, promoting long-term growth, and reinforcing international economic governance.

South Africa’s Focus Areas

Under its presidency, South Africa is championing inclusive and sustainable economic development, with an emphasis on job creation, industrialization, and reducing inequality. “Through the G20 Presidency, we aim to demonstrate that our country is open for business,” Mhlauli said, adding that South Africa boasts sophisticated digital infrastructure, high-speed broadband, and robust mobile networks.

She underscored that the G20 provides an opportunity to reimagine the country’s economic trajectory, especially by boosting sectors like tourism, manufacturing, trade, and services. With over 200 G20-related meetings planned across various regions, local economies are poised to benefit significantly from increased international footfall.

Spotlight on Youth, Gender Equality, and Environment

Beyond economics, Mhlauli highlighted the Presidency’s emphasis on youth employment, gender equity, and environmental sustainability. “We are intently focused on closing the gender gap, reducing inequality, and protecting the environment,” she noted.

Importantly, the Presidency will also explore technological innovation, with artificial intelligence (AI) identified as a key area of global interest. South Africa plans to leverage the G20 platform to explore AI’s potential to create new industries, enhance public services, and unlock socio-economic opportunities.

National Optimism and Global Attention

The excitement surrounding South Africa’s G20 Presidency extends beyond policymakers. Young citizens, particularly students, are optimistic about its potential. Kutlwano Mahosi, a first-year Journalism student at TUT, remarked, “G20 meetings will play a role in increasing the country’s economy as many people will be coming into the country. As people come, they will be spending money which will contribute to job creation.”

Fellow student Andiswa Mchunu echoed this sentiment, saying, “Hosting the G20 gives the country an opportunity to attract investors. A better economy means more jobs and better lives for South Africans.”

Government's Communication Push

The Government Communications and Information System (GCIS), through Acting Deputy Director-General Sandile Nene, also stressed the transformative potential of hosting the G20. “We are hoping that the G20 will make people invest in the country,” he said.

This sentiment is shared by several sectors, which anticipate heightened investor confidence and expanded trade partnerships. South Africa’s presidency offers a rare opportunity to reshape narratives around Africa’s economic resilience, innovation capacity, and leadership on pressing global challenges.

South Africa’s G20 Presidency is not just symbolic—it is a strategic opportunity to influence global decision-making, stimulate domestic growth, and position the country as a key player in the post-pandemic international order. As the year unfolds, the Presidency will aim to solidify partnerships, stimulate economic inclusion, and drive sustainable development—not only for South Africa but for the broader Global South.