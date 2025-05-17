Galana Kulalu Food Security Project Fully Operational as Kenya Eyes Agricultural Transformation

President William Ruto has officially announced the full operationalisation of the long-awaited Galana Kulalu Food Security Project, signaling a new era in Kenya’s efforts to combat hunger and strengthen agricultural productivity. Speaking during an inspection tour of the final testing phase, President Ruto emphasized the project's significance in ensuring food security, job creation, and economic growth through a transformative Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Key Infrastructure Completed After Two Years

The Galana Kulalu project has reached a major milestone with the completion of critical infrastructure, including the intake, pump station, inlet and outlet canals, a massive reservoir, and an off-take sump. These components, valued at Sh519.4 million, were initiated two years ago under President Ruto’s directive and are now undergoing final testing.

The infrastructure specifics are as follows:

753-metre inlet canal

450 million-litre main reservoir

1,210-metre outlet canal

20 million-litre off-take sump

According to the President, these facilities will enable efficient water management, thereby improving crop yield and optimizing land use in the Galana-Kulalu basin.

Strategic Partnerships for Agricultural Scale-Up

In a bold move to engage the private sector, President Ruto disclosed that the government is working closely with local and international partners to begin immediate large-scale farming. The initiative is structured under a PPP model aimed at enhancing food production and providing surplus for export markets.

Kenya has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United Arab Emirates, facilitating investment from UAE-based companies, notably Al Dahra. These strategic investments will help actualise the irrigation of 250,000 acres of land:

20,000 acres allocated to Selu Limited

50,000 acres designated to Nyumbani Foundation

180,000 acres handed to Al Dahra of UAE

This extensive land coverage will not only increase food supply but also aid in the production of animal feed, boosting livestock farming in Kenya.

Complementary Projects: Bridge, Roads, and Electrification

To support logistical needs and ensure timely transport of farm produce to markets, President Ruto also inspected the newly constructed Galana-Kulalu Bridge and access roads. The Sh1.5 billion infrastructure features a 200-metre bridge designed to improve connectivity within the region.

In another key development, electrification of the entire food security scheme is underway. The Sh2.9 billion electrification project, implemented by the Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation (REREC), aims to power irrigation systems and agro-processing facilities. Once complete in 2026, the power supply will significantly reduce production costs by replacing diesel-powered systems.

Vision Beyond Politics: President Urges Unity

While reaffirming his commitment to development, President Ruto urged leaders to focus on transformative projects and steer clear of divisive political rhetoric. He reiterated that development would be carried out equitably across the country, regardless of political affiliations.

“The time for elective politics will come, and the people will make their choice. No one will be voted for because of how well they hurled insults,” said Ruto.

He affirmed that his administration remains dedicated to serving every Kenyan equally under the framework of the Constitution.

A Turning Point in Kenya’s Fight Against Hunger

The President’s visit marks a turning point for a project that had for years remained stalled and surrounded by speculation. With robust infrastructure now in place and private sector partners on board, the Galana Kulalu Food Security Project is set to drive Kenya toward self-sufficiency in food production, lower imports, create jobs, and stimulate rural economies.

As farming is set to begin next week, optimism runs high that this mega-project could serve as a blueprint for similar initiatives across the continent.