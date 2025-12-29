Left Menu

Family Unity: Pawar's Political Alliance in Maharashtra Civic Polls

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar announced an alliance between NCP factions for the Pimpri-Chinchwad civic polls, signifying family unity with Sharad Pawar. Campaigning in the region, Pawar emphasized development and asked supporters to avoid controversy. Talks are ongoing for a Pune tie-up, with elections scheduled for January 15.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 29-12-2025 08:17 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 08:17 IST
Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has declared a strategic alliance between his Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and his uncle Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP) for the upcoming Pimpri-Chinchwad civic polls, highlighting a familial consolidation.

Campaigning on Sunday, Pawar urged party workers to focus on development and abstain from making contentious remarks, positioning the alliance against those who've financially strained the municipal corporation.

Concurrently, discussions are in progress for a similar alliance in the Pune elections. In another event, the Pawar family attended the inauguration of the Sharadchandra Pawar Centre of Excellence in AI by Gautam Adani in Baramati. The municipal elections will occur on January 15, with results anticipated on the following day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

