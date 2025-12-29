New Era at Cheong Wa Dae: President Lee's Return to the Blue House

President Lee Jae Myung of South Korea has officially reinstated the Blue House, known as Cheong Wa Dae, as the presidential office, marking his first commute to the historic site after taking office in June. This shift symbolizes a new era following years of political turmoil under Yoon Suk Yeol's administration.

Cheong Wa Dae, nestled amidst Seoul's mountainous backdrop, has historically served as the presidential headquarters since post-World War II independence. The site, shrouded in history, has witnessed various transformations and has now been revived as President Lee seeks to distance himself from Yoon's contentious legacy.

Yoon, who temporarily moved the presidential office to the Defense Ministry, opened Cheong Wa Dae to the public despite security concerns. His tenure ended in controversy after declaring martial law, which led to his impeachment. Lee's return to the Blue House reflects a shift towards stability and a reconciliation with the site's historical significance.

