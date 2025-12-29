Left Menu

Trump Administration Probes Corporate Diversity Initiatives

The Trump administration has launched investigations into diversity initiatives in hiring and promotion at major U.S. companies, including Google and Verizon. The probes are conducted under the False Claims Act, targeting various sectors such as automotive and defense. The Justice Department seeks documents on workplace diversity programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 08:15 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 08:15 IST
Trump Administration Probes Corporate Diversity Initiatives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration is actively investigating the use of diversity initiatives in hiring and promotion at leading U.S. companies, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal. The investigations are part of a broader governmental scrutiny targeting corporate diversity efforts.

Among the companies under investigation are Google and Verizon, who have received requests from the Justice Department for documents related to their workplace diversity programs. The report highlights the use of the False Claims Act in these probes, a federal civil law aimed at recovering government funds lost due to fraud.

This move aligns with President Donald Trump's earlier efforts to dismantle federal diversity, equity, and inclusion programs following his assumption of the presidency in January. Trump's directives included terminating diversity officers from federal agencies and cutting grant funds for various initiatives.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Valencia CF Coach Fernando Martin and Family Lost at Sea

Tragedy Strikes: Valencia CF Coach Fernando Martin and Family Lost at Sea

 Global
2
LandSpace Rockets into the Future: A New Era for China's Space Industry

LandSpace Rockets into the Future: A New Era for China's Space Industry

 Global
3
Taiwan on High Alert: China's Latest Military Drills Stir Tensions

Taiwan on High Alert: China's Latest Military Drills Stir Tensions

 Global
4
Justice Sought for Tragically Lost Tripura Student in Racist Attack

Justice Sought for Tragically Lost Tripura Student in Racist Attack

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025