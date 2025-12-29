Trump Administration Probes Corporate Diversity Initiatives

The Trump administration is actively investigating the use of diversity initiatives in hiring and promotion at leading U.S. companies, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal. The investigations are part of a broader governmental scrutiny targeting corporate diversity efforts.

Among the companies under investigation are Google and Verizon, who have received requests from the Justice Department for documents related to their workplace diversity programs. The report highlights the use of the False Claims Act in these probes, a federal civil law aimed at recovering government funds lost due to fraud.

This move aligns with President Donald Trump's earlier efforts to dismantle federal diversity, equity, and inclusion programs following his assumption of the presidency in January. Trump's directives included terminating diversity officers from federal agencies and cutting grant funds for various initiatives.