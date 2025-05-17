Tragic Daylight Shooting Near Chhatarpur Station Sparks Investigation

In a shocking incident, three suspects have been linked to the broad daylight murder of Arun Lohia, 24, near Chhatarpur Metro Station. The killing appears to have stemmed from an ongoing property dispute, according to a police official on Friday.

The tragic event transpired around 1 pm Thursday while Lohia was in transit with his father. Intercepted by two motorcycle-borne assailants, the aggressors approached Lohia's vehicle, opening fire and fatally wounding him. A third party, suspected to be an accomplice, has also been identified.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Ankit Chauhan detailed that the confrontation occurred after Lohia attended a court hearing related to an attempted murder charge against him. As investigations advance, there is an intensified effort to apprehend the suspects linked to this chilling crime.

