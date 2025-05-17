Left Menu

Tragic Daylight Shooting Near Chhatarpur Station Sparks Investigation

Three suspects have been identified in the daylight shooting of Arun Lohia, near Chhatarpur Metro Station. The murder, linked to a property dispute, occurred as Lohia was traveling with his father. The suspects fled after firing multiple rounds; one provided logistical support. Investigations continue to apprehend those responsible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2025 00:45 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 00:45 IST
Tragic Daylight Shooting Near Chhatarpur Station Sparks Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, three suspects have been linked to the broad daylight murder of Arun Lohia, 24, near Chhatarpur Metro Station. The killing appears to have stemmed from an ongoing property dispute, according to a police official on Friday.

The tragic event transpired around 1 pm Thursday while Lohia was in transit with his father. Intercepted by two motorcycle-borne assailants, the aggressors approached Lohia's vehicle, opening fire and fatally wounding him. A third party, suspected to be an accomplice, has also been identified.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Ankit Chauhan detailed that the confrontation occurred after Lohia attended a court hearing related to an attempted murder charge against him. As investigations advance, there is an intensified effort to apprehend the suspects linked to this chilling crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025