Colonel General Andrei Mordvichev, recognized for his strategic prowess in Ukraine's prolonged conflict, has assumed command of Russia's land forces, according to a report by Rossiiskaya Gazeta.

Mordvichev's military acumen was pivotal in notable encounters, notably the 2022 Azovstal siege and the 2024 capture of Avdiivka, key to Russia's advances in Ukraine.

With a distinguished record, including operations in Syria, he succeeds General Oleg Salyukov, now appointed deputy secretary to the Security Council as per President Putin's decree.

(With inputs from agencies.)