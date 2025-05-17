Left Menu

General Breakthrough: Mordvichev Takes Command of Russia's Land Forces

Colonel General Andrei Mordvichev, known as 'General Breakthrough,' is appointed head of Russia's land forces. Previously noted for his role in Ukraine conflicts and decorated as Hero of Russia, Mordvichev led significant operations in Donetsk and Mariupol. He succeeds General Oleg Salyukov, who is now the Security Council's deputy secretary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 00:46 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 00:46 IST
Colonel General Andrei Mordvichev, recognized for his strategic prowess in Ukraine's prolonged conflict, has assumed command of Russia's land forces, according to a report by Rossiiskaya Gazeta.

Mordvichev's military acumen was pivotal in notable encounters, notably the 2022 Azovstal siege and the 2024 capture of Avdiivka, key to Russia's advances in Ukraine.

With a distinguished record, including operations in Syria, he succeeds General Oleg Salyukov, now appointed deputy secretary to the Security Council as per President Putin's decree.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

