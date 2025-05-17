Supreme Court Extends Block on Trump's Venezuelan Deportation Orders

The United States Supreme Court has retained its suspension on President Donald Trump's efforts to deport Venezuelan migrants, utilizing a wartime statute from 1798. This decision follows concerns raised by attorneys who claim deportations are occurring without judicial review, defying prior court orders.

The Supreme Court had previously issued a temporary halt on these deportations in April, acting on a request from ACLU attorneys who are representing the migrants in question. Despite the ongoing block, the administration is permitted to pursue deportations using alternative legal provisions.

The contested deportations, relating to members of a Venezuelan gang, invoke the Alien Enemies Act—a law historically used during wartime for national security risks, last applied during World War II. The Justice Department argues that migrants receive adequate notice of deportations, while ACLU attorneys maintain that this is not the case, challenging both the process and legality.

