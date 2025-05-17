Supreme Court Blocks Trump's Deportation Blitz

The U.S. Supreme Court, in a critical decision on Friday, maintained its block on President Donald Trump's efforts to deport Venezuelan migrants using a wartime statute. This move was prompted by allegations that the administration failed to provide the necessary legal process for the deportations.

The ruling comes amid Trump's renewed immigration crackdown, which has sparked significant legal challenges. The Supreme Court's decision to halt these deportations highlights the ongoing debate over due process rights, with Trump taking to social media to express his discontent.

The deportation effort, linked to accusations against Venezuelan nationals of gang affiliations, raised profound legal questions. The court has tasked the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals with determining the constitutional procedures required, while underscoring the current administration's preservation of wider deportation powers under existing immigration laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)