Daring Escape: Inside Help and a Manhunt in New Orleans Jailbreak

Ten inmates, some facing murder charges, executed a daring escape from a New Orleans jail with internal assistance, sparking a large-scale manhunt by authorities on Friday.

The Orleans Parish Justice Center discovered the breakout during a routine head count. Inmates aged 19 to 42 managed to dislodge a sliding cell door, rip fixtures from the wall, and fled via a loading dock, scaling barriers to reach a nearby highway, as detailed by Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson.

The jailbreak has raised concerns over procedural lapses, with New Orleans Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick noting delays in her department being notified. Law enforcement agencies, including Louisiana State Police, are actively involved in the ongoing search for the remaining escapees.

(With inputs from agencies.)