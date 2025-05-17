Nicaragua Moves to End Dual Citizenship

Nicaragua's National Assembly has taken a decisive step toward eliminating dual citizenship, approving a constitutional amendment aimed at impacting thousands across the nation. The move particularly affects government opponents, stirring significant political discourse.

The reform pertains to articles 23 and 25 of the constitution. According to legislative requirements, for the amendment to become law, it must receive a second round of approval, anticipated in 2026.

This development has significant implications for the identity and legal status of many Nicaraguans. It signals a potential tightening of control by the government, sparking debate and concern among various sectors of society.

(With inputs from agencies.)