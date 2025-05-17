Left Menu

Kim Jong Un Escalates War Preparation with Intense Military Drills

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised air force drills, highlighting the need for enhanced war readiness. The drills included anti-aircraft combat and air strike exercises. This month, Kim has tested missiles, visited a Russian embassy, and criticized U.S. policies, stating that hostility between DPRK and the U.S. will increase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 09:31 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 09:31 IST
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has intensified military efforts by overseeing air force drills designed to boost the nation's war preparedness, according to state media on Saturday.

Kim observed the 1st Air Division's anti-aircraft and air strike exercises on Thursday, urging comprehensive military readiness. Footage aired on North Korean state television displayed a MiG-29 jet firing a missile, akin to a Russian mid- to long-range air-to-air missile, noted Hong Min, an analyst at the Korea Institute for National Unification.

Throughout this month, Kim's activities have included a missile test, inspections of tank and munitions factories, a significant visit to the Russian embassy in Pyongyang, and supervision of tank firing and special operations drills. Concurrently, North Korea chastised the U.S. for listing it as non-cooperative in counterterrorism, maintaining its presence on this list since 1997. A North Korean Foreign Ministry spokesperson remarked that U.S. provocations would only worsen hostile relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

