Cyber Heist: Himachal Pradesh Co-operative Bank Server Breached

Fraudsters allegedly breached the Himachal Pradesh State Co-operative Bank server, channeling Rs 11.55 crore from one customer's mobile phone to various accounts, officials disclosed on Saturday.

Bank officials reported the incident on May 14, following a holiday delay, after receiving a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) transaction report. An immediate complaint was lodged with Shimla Sadar police station.

The case has been assigned to the cybercrime branch for investigation. Police and cyber security experts, including a team from CERT-In, are working on uncovering the mechanism behind the server breach. Bank officials assured the public that customer funds remain secure, with all transactions temporarily on hold.

(With inputs from agencies.)