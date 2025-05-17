UN Urges Mali to Restore Political Rights as Crackdown Deepens Crisis

In a move that has drawn international condemnation, the Malian transitional government’s latest legal measures threaten to suffocate political dissent and deepen the country’s already fragile human rights situation. On 13 May 2025, Mali’s Transitional President signed a sweeping decree that dissolved all political parties and “organisations of a political nature”, marking a decisive rollback of political freedoms and democratic norms in the West African nation.

The decree also repealed foundational legal protections previously afforded to political parties under Malian law, eliminating a key pillar of democratic engagement in the country. This unprecedented step has raised significant concerns among global observers, including United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk, who called for the immediate reversal of the decree.

“The Transitional President should repeal this draconian decree,” Türk asserted. “Any restrictions of political participation must be consistent with Mali’s international human rights law obligations.”

Political Repression and Arbitrary Arrests

In the wake of the decree’s announcement, public protests erupted in various parts of the country. Security forces reportedly arrested at least three opposition members during the demonstrations. Their current whereabouts remain unknown, prompting fears of enforced disappearances—an alarming trend that has been documented in Mali since at least 2021.

“I urge the transitional authorities to release those who have been arrested on politically motivated grounds,” said Türk, “and to fully restore political rights in the country.”

He further emphasized the need to safeguard civic space, enabling all Malians to exercise their fundamental freedoms, including the rights to freedom of expression, association, and peaceful assembly.

Calls for Return to Constitutional Order

Mali’s transitional authorities have ruled the country since a military-led coup in 2020, initially promising a return to civilian governance through free and fair elections. However, repeated delays have eroded public trust. Türk urged the interim leaders to publish a clear election timetable without further postponement.

He also recalled a directive made by the Transitional President to the Cabinet in November 2024, which called for the creation of conditions necessary for transparent and peaceful elections to conclude the transition period.

“They must protect civic space and ensure an environment in which all people can enjoy all their rights,” Türk insisted, adding that further extensions to the transition would only exacerbate political instability and disenfranchisement.

Surge in Violence and Human Rights Abuses

Mali’s human rights situation has deteriorated sharply since the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) completed its withdrawal on 31 December 2023. Without the stabilizing presence of the peacekeeping mission, Mali has experienced a surge in violence from both state and non-state actors.

Credible sources report a staggering 120% increase in documented human rights violations and abuses between 2023 and 2024. Islamist armed groups, including Jamāʿat nuṣrat al-islām wal-muslimīn (JNIM) and “Islamic State – Sahel Province”, have continued their attacks on civilians, perpetrating killings, abductions, and widespread sexual and gender-based violence. Women and girls, in particular, have been subjected to rape and forced marriages in regions where security is weakest.

Allegations Against State Forces and Foreign Militants

Grave accusations have also been leveled at the Mali Armed Forces, who are reportedly operating alongside foreign mercenary forces commonly identified as “Wagner” or, more recently, “Africa Corps”. In April 2025, dozens of civilians were reportedly executed following their arrest in the village of Sebagougou, in the southwestern Kayes region. Eyewitness accounts and survivor testimonies suggest that many of the victims were detained arbitrarily and summarily executed without trial.

Malian authorities have announced multiple investigations into these allegations, but international rights groups and the UN have urged that these inquiries be transparent, timely, and aligned with international human rights standards.

“Those found responsible must be brought to justice,” said Türk. “Trials must meet Mali’s international obligations and ensure victims’ rights to truth, justice, and reparations.”

International Response and the Road Ahead

The UN and various human rights organizations are closely monitoring the situation, calling for immediate steps to reverse the anti-democratic measures and to end the culture of impunity. With trust in the transitional government waning, many Malians fear a return to authoritarian rule and a prolonged cycle of conflict and repression.

As the international community weighs diplomatic and economic responses, the people of Mali remain caught in a perilous limbo—robbed of political representation and exposed to escalating violence, with little recourse to justice or protection.