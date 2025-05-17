Left Menu

Gold and Ganja Seized: BSF Foils Smuggling Attempts at Border

BSF detained two individuals for allegedly smuggling gold worth Rs 1.1 crore into India from Bangladesh in West Bengal. Ten gold biscuits were found in their possession. In separate operations, BSF seized 41 kgs of ganja in Nadia district and North 24 Parganas, intended for smuggling to Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-05-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 16:32 IST
Gold and Ganja Seized: BSF Foils Smuggling Attempts at Border
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Border Security Force (BSF) reported a successful operation on Saturday, capturing two individuals accused of smuggling 10 gold biscuits into India from Bangladesh. This incident occurred in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, with the contraband valued at Rs 1.1 crore.

BSF personnel from the 143 battalion of South Bengal Frontier were on high alert following intelligence regarding possible gold smuggling in the Hakimpur area. Suspicious activity observed near Hakimpur Uttarpara village on Friday morning led to the apprehension of two suspects. A search revealed ten gold biscuits, weighing a total of 1.167 kg, in their possession.

Additionally, in operations conducted separately on Friday, BSF jawans from the 32 battalion in Nadia district and the 143 battalion in North 24 Parganas intercepted 41 kgs of ganja, a narcotic substance. These consignments were intended to be smuggled from India to Bangladesh, authorities disclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

