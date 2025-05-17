Gold and Ganja Seized: BSF Foils Smuggling Attempts at Border

The Border Security Force (BSF) reported a successful operation on Saturday, capturing two individuals accused of smuggling 10 gold biscuits into India from Bangladesh. This incident occurred in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, with the contraband valued at Rs 1.1 crore.

BSF personnel from the 143 battalion of South Bengal Frontier were on high alert following intelligence regarding possible gold smuggling in the Hakimpur area. Suspicious activity observed near Hakimpur Uttarpara village on Friday morning led to the apprehension of two suspects. A search revealed ten gold biscuits, weighing a total of 1.167 kg, in their possession.

Additionally, in operations conducted separately on Friday, BSF jawans from the 32 battalion in Nadia district and the 143 battalion in North 24 Parganas intercepted 41 kgs of ganja, a narcotic substance. These consignments were intended to be smuggled from India to Bangladesh, authorities disclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)