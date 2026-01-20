Owaisi Challenges Modi on Border Security and Foreign Policy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong warnings against illegal infiltrators have sparked a sharp rebuttal from AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, who criticized the BJP-led Centre for not securing the India-Bangladesh border during its 11-year tenure. Owaisi highlighted the instability in Bangladesh as a concern and questioned India's trade and diplomatic relations with the United States and China. He pointed out contradictions in the government's approach, particularly regarding Chinese investments in light of past support for Pakistan.

During a speech at the BJP headquarters, Modi emphasized the need to combat infiltration to protect the rights of India's poor and youth. In response, Owaisi dismissed allegations about AIMIM's role in sheltering Rohingyas in Telangana, accusing the BJP of politicizing the issue. He criticized the BJP's approach in Bihar, suggesting the lack of concrete action despite raising similar claims.

Owaisi urged authorities to use legal mechanisms if there are genuine concerns about Rohingya presence and raised questions about the motivations behind the allegations. He also confirmed that AIMIM will decide on contesting elections in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu after consulting party leaders. Stressing a broader community focus, Owaisi cautioned against viewing AIMIM through a religious lens, insisting the party works for all community members.

(With inputs from agencies.)