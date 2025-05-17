Landmine Explosion Near LoC Injures Army Personnel Amid Ongoing Tensions

An army personnel sustained injuries following a landmine explosion near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, according to official reports.

The incident occurred in the Digwar sector during a routine patrol, highlighting ongoing risks as rains displace existing landmines. The injured Havaldar received prompt evacuation and medical attention.

In a separate incident, a Bomb Disposal Squad safely demolished an unexploded mortar shell in Samba district. Recent tension-reducing agreements between India and Pakistan have been tested by military actions, including precision strikes under Operation Sindoor.

(With inputs from agencies.)