Landmine Explosion Near LoC Injures Army Personnel Amid Ongoing Tensions
An army personnel was injured in a landmine explosion near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district during patrols. Subsequent efforts by Bomb Disposal Squads neutralized unexploded ordnance. Recent developments include a ceasefire understanding between India and Pakistan amidst escalating military actions.
An army personnel sustained injuries following a landmine explosion near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, according to official reports.
The incident occurred in the Digwar sector during a routine patrol, highlighting ongoing risks as rains displace existing landmines. The injured Havaldar received prompt evacuation and medical attention.
In a separate incident, a Bomb Disposal Squad safely demolished an unexploded mortar shell in Samba district. Recent tension-reducing agreements between India and Pakistan have been tested by military actions, including precision strikes under Operation Sindoor.
