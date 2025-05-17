BSF Cracks Down on Cross-Border Smuggling in West Bengal
The BSF apprehended two individuals in West Bengal for smuggling gold biscuits valued at Rs 1.1 crore from Bangladesh. In separate operations, BSF also seized 41 kg of ganja being smuggled to Bangladesh. The operations underscore heightened vigilance against cross-border smuggling activities.
- Country:
- India
The Border Security Force (BSF) has made significant breakthroughs in combating cross-border smuggling in West Bengal.
On Friday, BSF personnel captured two individuals in North 24 Parganas for attempting to smuggle into India ten gold biscuits worth Rs 1.1 crore from Bangladesh. The BSF's 143 battalion, stationed at the South Bengal Frontier, acted swiftly after receiving intelligence on potential smuggling via the Hakimpur area.
In other operations, BSF personnel from the 32 battalion in Nadia district and the 143 battalion in North 24 Parganas intercepted 41 kgs of ganja being smuggled out of India. These actions highlight the ongoing efforts to curb illegal cross-border activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
