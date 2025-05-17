Left Menu

BSF Cracks Down on Cross-Border Smuggling in West Bengal

The BSF apprehended two individuals in West Bengal for smuggling gold biscuits valued at Rs 1.1 crore from Bangladesh. In separate operations, BSF also seized 41 kg of ganja being smuggled to Bangladesh. The operations underscore heightened vigilance against cross-border smuggling activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-05-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 17:07 IST
BSF Cracks Down on Cross-Border Smuggling in West Bengal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) has made significant breakthroughs in combating cross-border smuggling in West Bengal.

On Friday, BSF personnel captured two individuals in North 24 Parganas for attempting to smuggle into India ten gold biscuits worth Rs 1.1 crore from Bangladesh. The BSF's 143 battalion, stationed at the South Bengal Frontier, acted swiftly after receiving intelligence on potential smuggling via the Hakimpur area.

In other operations, BSF personnel from the 32 battalion in Nadia district and the 143 battalion in North 24 Parganas intercepted 41 kgs of ganja being smuggled out of India. These actions highlight the ongoing efforts to curb illegal cross-border activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025