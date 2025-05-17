Left Menu

Delhi Police Unveils New Strategy to Combat Digital Arrest Frauds

Delhi Police is launching a comprehensive strategy to combat rising digital arrest frauds. The plan involves a centralized complaint system, a database of criminal gangs, and public advisories to combat scams where cybercriminals impersonate officials to extort money. The initiative aims to enhance response and preventive measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 17:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police is taking decisive steps to tackle the burgeoning issue of digital arrest frauds by implementing a multifaceted strategy, officials disclosed on Saturday.

Central to this initiative is a new centralized platform, allowing victims to report fraud without jurisdictional confusion, significantly improving response times.

Additionally, the police are creating a database of gangs involved in these scams and circulating public advisories, aiming to stay one step ahead of cybercriminals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

