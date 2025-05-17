Delhi Police Unveils New Strategy to Combat Digital Arrest Frauds

Delhi Police is taking decisive steps to tackle the burgeoning issue of digital arrest frauds by implementing a multifaceted strategy, officials disclosed on Saturday.

Central to this initiative is a new centralized platform, allowing victims to report fraud without jurisdictional confusion, significantly improving response times.

Additionally, the police are creating a database of gangs involved in these scams and circulating public advisories, aiming to stay one step ahead of cybercriminals.

(With inputs from agencies.)