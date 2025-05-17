Left Menu

First Woman VC at AMU: Court Upholds Naima Khatoon's Appointment Amidst Controversy

The Allahabad High Court has upheld the appointment of Naima Khatoon as the Vice-Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), dismissing a challenge alleging irregularities in the selection process. The court noted Khatoon's qualifications and emphasized the significance of appointing the first woman VC in the institution's history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 17-05-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 18:39 IST
First Woman VC at AMU: Court Upholds Naima Khatoon's Appointment Amidst Controversy
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court dismissed a legal challenge to the appointment of Naima Khatoon as Vice-Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Saturday, affirming her position amidst allegations of irregularities favoring her candidacy.

Petitioner Prof. Mujahid Beg claimed that the appointment process was compromised, citing the participation of Khatoon's husband, Mohammad Gulrez, in the selection process. However, the court concluded that despite this involvement, the integrity of the selection was not compromised.

The court highlighted Khatoon's undisputed qualifications and deemed the appointment of a woman in the prestigious role as a message promoting women's advancement. This appointment marks the first instance of a female Vice-Chancellor at AMU in its extensive history, underscoring the institution's commitment to gender equality in leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025