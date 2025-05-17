First Woman VC at AMU: Court Upholds Naima Khatoon's Appointment Amidst Controversy

The Allahabad High Court dismissed a legal challenge to the appointment of Naima Khatoon as Vice-Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Saturday, affirming her position amidst allegations of irregularities favoring her candidacy.

Petitioner Prof. Mujahid Beg claimed that the appointment process was compromised, citing the participation of Khatoon's husband, Mohammad Gulrez, in the selection process. However, the court concluded that despite this involvement, the integrity of the selection was not compromised.

The court highlighted Khatoon's undisputed qualifications and deemed the appointment of a woman in the prestigious role as a message promoting women's advancement. This appointment marks the first instance of a female Vice-Chancellor at AMU in its extensive history, underscoring the institution's commitment to gender equality in leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)